Pierce County District Court inclement weather information – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

District Court offices at the County City Building, including the Probation Division, will be open during normal business hours. The Court Resource Center will be open during normal business hours for virtual service connections. No walk-in service is being provided at this time. If you are unable to make it to court or your probation appointment, or you will be delayed, please review the bulleted list for further clarification:

If you are currently in trial or scheduled for a hearing in front of a judge, contact the court via Live Chat, email, fax or phone. Live Chat: www.piercecountywa.gov/101/District-Court Email: PCDISTCRT1@piercecountywa.gov Fax: 253-798-6310 or 253-798-6616 Phone: (253) 798-7487

For all matters involving probation, please contact the Probation Division at 253-798-7487.

Jurors who have questions should call Jury Administration at 253-798-7782.

This information will also be posted on our website at www.piercecountywa.gov/101/District-Court.