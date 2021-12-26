Making a Difference Foundation receives Muckleshoot Indian Tribe Grant – The Suburban Times

Making a Difference Foundation announcement.

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe Charity Fund to support the remodel project of its new Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank building.

MADF’s Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank strives to end food insecurity across Pierce County for people across all walks of life. It does this by providing prepackaged food as well as fresh produce, meat and dairy items, special diet food, and culturally appropriate all free of charge. Anyone in need can receive food with each visit being up to 100 lbs. of food. Onsite and delivery of food are available.

In an average year, the Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank serves about 50,000 clients with food. However, the pandemic increased that number to 317,125 clients in 2020 who received 23,784,375 lbs. of food. With this increase being the new normal, MADF purchased a larger building to house the food bank, still on the east side of Tacoma. The new building is being remodeled into a grocery store layout where client choice is top priority and all items still being free of charge.

“We are working hard to make sure all people have access to the fresh, healthy food they need while removing the stigma around asking for help. The new food bank location will have a strong focus on giving clients a choice and allow for them to shop for the food they want and are used to eating. Because of the generosity of organizations like the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and its charity fund, we can continue provide this service to the community in a truly dignified way,” states MADF’s President/CEO, Ahndrea Blue.

The Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank first opened in 2009 and is currently open for services at 3543 E. McKinley Ave, Tacoma from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information about the program, visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org or call 253-212-2778.

The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe has long understood the importance of being proactive in meeting the needs of its community. The Muckleshoot Charity Fund has placed high priority in awarding grants to organizations throughout the region that address the unique local and regional issues facing the population. Profits from the Muckleshoot Casino are the sole source of funding for the Muckleshoot Charity Fund grants.