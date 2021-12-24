Tacoma Light Trail Bike Ride and Decoration – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Downtown On the Go.

A graphic with the phrase “Light Trail Bike Ride” in front of bikes decorated with points of light as well as information about location, time, and further links and logos.

Light your bike and ride to see the sights!

Celebrate the light and the new year with a free, family friendly bike ride! Just prior to the ride, we’ll get together to light up and decorate our bikes and ride around downtown Tacoma to see featured works in the Tacoma Light Trail! Join us to add some pizzazz to your bike for the dark winter months!

This new, special event in partnership with the Tacoma Light Trail, will feature time to decorate and light up your bike followed by a ride around downtown, visiting many of the Tacoma Light Trail exhibits.

Downtown on the Go and the Tacoma Light Trail will kick-off this in-person, family, and age-friendly bike ride at ALMA (1322 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma, WA), on January 5, 2022, at 5 p.m. Participants should sign up here by Monday, January 3, and bring a DOTG waiver to the workshop in order to participate. Participants will then ride together, following a ~2 mile route throughout Downtown Tacoma. DOTG staff will be there to help keep the group together, but some riding ability is suggested.

Come with a group and light up your bikes, together we’ll see some of the great art Tacoma has to offer. The Tacoma Light Trail reaches across downtown, from 21st Street to 6th Street. Our route will follow a short loop through downtown starting and ending at Alma Mater, and visiting many of the light displays, Tacoma sights, and neat locations in downtown Tacoma.

This event is made possible by a partnership between Downtown On the Go, the Tacoma Light Trail, and with a generous support of Alma Mater for the use of their patio. If you have any questions or would like to support DOTG with events like this, or to help to keep our organization advocating for transportation alternatives in Tacoma, please reach out to alexm@downtownonthego.org

Don’t forget to engage with Downtown On the Go social media during the workshop and after the ride by using #TacomaLightRide, or by tagging photos with @downtownonthego!