St. Frances Cabrini School Hope is Born: Lessons and Carols Christmas Program – The Suburban Times

Submitted by St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School.

Hope is Born: Lessons and Carols Christmas Program where St. Frances Cabrini students shared about the greatest gift, Jesus Christ. ⭐️🎄 Knights Unite Christmas Program is one of their biggest events of the year where students and staff have the opportunity to share the gospel with the students’ families, friends, and other in the community!

The Christmas program was wonderful! The students did a great job and told the story of Christ’s birth beautifully. ❤️ Thank you to all the teacher’s, music teacher Ms. Karen Bredberg and our Program Director Mrs. Mary Holroyd who organized it.

❤️💚 Jesus Is The Reason For The Season! PreK through 8th grade❤️💚

The program is available for viewing on our school YouTube page.

