Pierce Transit service fare-free on New Year’s Eve – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

Rides on Pierce Transit buses and SHUTTLE paratransit vehicles, as well as two of the agency’s on-demand Runner services will be fare-free Dec. 31, 2021. Pierce Transit is joining several other transit agencies around the region in offering fare-free service on New Year’s Eve, providing a safe and accessible transportation option to people who are traveling around the region that day and into the evening.

Pierce Transit’s bus and paratransit SHUTTLE services will run on a Sunday level of service Dec. 31 and are fare-free all day, from the start of service (first route begins at 6:30 a.m.) to the conclusion of service (last route ends at 9:50 p.m.) On-demand Ruston and Tideflats Runner services are also fare-free Dec. 31, running from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The JBLM Runner will not operate Dec. 31 due to the Sunday service level.

Pierce Transit’s services will be running on a Sunday schedule Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and a Saturday schedule Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Service will be on a Saturday schedule Jan. 1, New Year’s Day.

To plan a trip or check on the status of a bus, customers can use Pierce Transit’s Trip Planner or the app “Transit.” Assistance is also available through the agency’s Customer Service office by calling 253.581.8000 (option 1, then option 1 again).

For more information on Pierce Transit’s services, visit PierceTransit.org.