Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

You’ll notice we saw more outbreaks this week. We know Omicron is here, and the variant appears to spread quickly. Outbreaks can happen whenever people gather. While we all want to continue to do the things we love, we need to use all available tools to stay as safe as possible.

Business outbreaks were higher this week.

75 businesses reported outbreaks totaling 413 cases, a 42% increase from last week.

Two new facilities were added with larger outbreaks (greater than 10 active cases) from last week.

The number of school outbreaks increased to 22, with 65 related cases.

This increased from the 12 outbreaks we reported last week.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.