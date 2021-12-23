Sound Transit makes Link and ST Express buses fare-free all day on New Year’s Eve – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

ink light rail and ST Express buses will be fare-free all day New Year’s Eve, providing passengers with a safe and reliable option for their holiday travel plans.

“We want to ensure that everyone out that day can enjoy the holiday safely,” said Sound Transit Board Chair and University Place Council Member Kent Keel. “You can ride light rail or ST Express for free and not worry about sitting in traffic after your celebration.”

Link light rail and Sound Transit Express buses are fare-free from 4 a.m. Friday, December 31, to 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1. Sound Transit will operate extended Link light rail service on New Year’s Eve, with 15-minute late night service. The last southbound trip will leave Northgate Station at 1:46 a.m. The last northbound train will leave Angle Lake at 1:37 a.m.

“This is the first time that all the region’s transit agencies are partnering to promote the safest mode of travel on New Year’s Eve,” said Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff. “We all want to reunite every family safely as we ring in 2022 while expressing our gratitude to our riders.”

Sound Transit will also extend service on ST Express Routes 522, 545, 550, 554 and 594. Route 512 also operates after midnight with its regular schedule. For more details and for information about service throughout the holiday period, please visit the Sound Transit website.

All Sound Transit passengers must wear face coverings in compliance with the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) mandate.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express, Tacoma Link, Sounder Seattle-Everett and Sounder Seattle-Tacoma/Lakewood. Rider Alerts provide information about schedule changes and help riders plan trips around inclement weather. Just go to soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts.