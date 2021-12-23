Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed December 22 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
We’ve administered more than 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Pierce County since last December. More than 550,000 county residents are fully vaccinated.
We’ve come a long way in a year’s time. But one-third of our eligible population remains unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. One third of our friends, family and neighbors have less protection against COVID-19.
We also face the arrival of COVID-19 variants. Vaccines are still our best defense against all variants of COVID-19. Read more in this Your Reliable Source blog.
As of Dec. 18, 60% of all Pierce County residents and 65% of eligible residents, (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,244,000 doses to Pierce County residents and 552,500 residents are fully vaccinated.
Last week:
- We administered 21,574 doses.
- We administered more than 4,000 first doses.
- An average of 3,100 residents received a dose each day.
Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:
- 12-17: 56.7%
- 18-19: 69.9%
- 20-34: 66.4%
- 35-49: 73.6%
- 50-64: 75.8%
- 65-79: 81.6%
- 80 and older: 90.0%
Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
