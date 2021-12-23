Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed December 22 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

We’ve administered more than 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Pierce County since last December. More than 550,000 county residents are fully vaccinated.

We’ve come a long way in a year’s time. But one-third of our eligible population remains unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. One third of our friends, family and neighbors have less protection against COVID-19.

We also face the arrival of COVID-19 variants. Vaccines are still our best defense against all variants of COVID-19. Read more in this Your Reliable Source blog.

As of Dec. 18, 60% of all Pierce County residents and 65% of eligible residents, (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,244,000 doses to Pierce County residents and 552,500 residents are fully vaccinated.

Last week:

We administered 21,574 doses.

We administered more than 4,000 first doses.

An average of 3,100 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:

12-17: 56.7%

18-19: 69.9%

20-34: 66.4%

35-49: 73.6%

50-64: 75.8%

65-79: 81.6%

80 and older: 90.0%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: