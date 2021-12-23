Merry Christmas to the 16th CAB, ﻿U.P.’s Community Connector Partner – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

On Friday, Dec. 17, U.P. City Council Member Javier Figueroa hosted a special Christmas outing for 14 members of JBLM’s 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, U.P.’s Community Connector Partner.

Service members from the 16th CAB and their families enjoyed a day that began with a lunch hosted by Council Member Figueroa before setting off to do their holiday shopping at Macy’s with funds that were donated from other U.P. City Council members, Pierce County and U.P. residents, and four U.P. businesses: U.P. Refuse & Recycling, Max MPG Scooters, U.P. Radiators & Mufflers, and the U.P. McDonald’s.

To make their holiday shopping spree dollars go farther, Macy’s offered a 25 percent discount on all shopping, even on already discounted items. The CAB members could also take advantage of Macy’s personal shopping services, a free raffle and free gift wrapping—complete with free Frangos while they waited.

“Having served in the 16th CAB during my tour in Vietnam, this unit is special to me,” Figueroa said. “I know that these men and women—and their families—make significant sacrifices throughout the year in service to our country. This holiday outing was just a way to show our gratitude for all they do.”

Council Member Figueroa, along with Chaplain Major Ryan Steenburg, who moved into University Place recently, showed the true meaning of Christmas to make this event happen. “I especially want to thank all the businesses and citizens who contributed to the shopping spree fund,” Figueroa added. “And a special thanks to Macy’s and their staff for making our 16th CAB members feel like VIPs—which they are!”