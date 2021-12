Surprise! Incalmo Tacoma opened quietly on Saturday Dec. 18 inside Tacoma’s Museum of Glass. Incalmo currently operates during museum hours – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays – and will serve a menu of fresh-made pasta, sandwiches and Roman pizzas for lunch that starts at 11 a.m., plus pastry and espresso service that […]

