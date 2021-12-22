Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed December 21 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

We know Omicron is here. It takes 10-14 days for public health labs to sequence samples. Department of Health identifies Omicron statewide but based on early data, it appears the variant will spread quickly. CDC estimates Omicron is now the dominant variant in the U.S. and Washington state.

Since Dec. 15, we’ve seen more than 250 positive COVID-19 cases each day, matching trends we saw in mid-October. Most of these cases were reported over the weekend. Everyone 5 and older should get vaccinated, and those 16 and older should get a booster dose.

As you plan gatherings this holiday season please take all the familiar steps to protect yourself and others: wear a mask, keep your physical distance, wash your hands, stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have symptoms.

On Dec. 20, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 320.6 for Nov. 28- Dec 11, which is:

10.3% higher than the last 2-week period (date range: Nov. 21- Dec. 4).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 7.0 for Dec.5- Dec.11, which is:

29.6% higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Nov.28- Dec. 4).

We confirmed 1,791 cases of COVID-19 Dec. 12-18 and 7 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

A man in his 60s from East Pierce County.

A woman in his 70s from South Pierce County.

A woman in her 80s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

A man in his 70s from Lakewood.

A man in his 30s from Parkland.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 101,193 cases and 962 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days (period ends Saturday) is 272.

In the last 2 weeks:

20.0% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

29.0% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 26.5% of our population.

24.3% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

26.6% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: