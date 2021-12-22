NWSA import volumes continue growth trend – The Suburban Times

Northwest Seaport Alliance announcement.

The Northwest Seaport Alliance saw a 7.8% increase year over year from November 2020, handling a total of 325,604 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Full imports grew 7.5%, while full exports decreased 18.4%.

Year-to-date volumes improved 15.4% to 3,482,104 TEUs, with full imports growing 20.9% and full exports declining 10.5%.

Phase one of the two-phase modernization project at Terminal 5 in the Seattle Harbor is scheduled to open January 2022. When complete, the 185-acre terminal with on dock rail will handle the largest vessels in the transpacific trade.

Domestic volumes grew 9.7% vs. YTD 2020. Alaska volumes saw a 6.4% increase while Hawaii volumes grew 25.5%.

Other cargo stats:

Breakbulk YTD November 2021 cargo volumes grew 32.9% to 335,971 metric tons.

Auto volumes were 146,623 units, up 7.2% over YTD November 2020.

View the November 2021 cargo reports: