Lakewood to Form Ad Hoc Committee to Review Tree Preservation Code – The Suburban Times

Committee to represent diverse stakeholder perspectives; those interested have 30 days to apply.

Garry Oaks speckle the landscape of the South Puget Sound Wildlife Area

Lakewood, Wash. – The City of Lakewood will convene an ad hoc committee to review current tree preservation code and prescribe revisions to be considered by the Lakewood City Council. The Tree Advisory Ad Hoc Committee will be comprised of up to 13 members representative of diverse stakeholder perspectives.

At minimum, the committee will include:

Two members with environmental expertise

Two members with expertise in real estate or development

Two members from CDBG-eligible Qualified Census Tracts

A member from a local neighborhood/homeowner association

A member of the Youth Council

Earlier this year, the council adopted an Energy & Climate Change chapter to be included in the City’s Comprehensive Plan. The chapter calls for reduced energy consumption and improved carbon sequestration, to include the preservation of local canopy and wetlands.

Tree preservation regulations affect homeowners, business owners, and developers. These perspectives will be considered during the code revision process. Representatives of these interests may apply to join the Tree Advisory Ad Hoc Committee.

“Trees are good neighbors. They capture carbon, improve air quality, and beautify neighborhoods. Through this balanced process, we hope to establish popular, workable, and effective protections for them.”

Dave Bugher, Assistant City Manager (City of Lakewood)

Those interested may apply to join the committee on the City of Lakewood’s website. Applications will be accepted for 30 days through Jan. 20, 2022. The committee will meet approximately six times between February and May. The committee will work together and factor community opinion to form a consensus on amendments to current code to be presented to the Planning Commission in June.