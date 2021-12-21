Sound Transit Board re-elects Kent Keel as chair – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

The Sound Transit Board unanimously re-elected Chair Kent Keel to lead the Board for an additional term of one year during 2022. King County Executive Dow Constantine was unanimously re-elected to continue his role as a vice chair for the year, while Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers was also unanimously elected to serve as vice chair.

Board members praised Keel’s leadership over the past two years and voiced support for continuity during 2022 as the Board works to hire a new CEO and continue advancing the nation’s most ambitious transit expansion program.

“In 2022, we will continue expanding transportation options, strengthening our region’s economy and helping to protect our planet,” said Keel, a member of the University Place City Council. “The Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension is the next stop on our journey to more than doubling the reach of Link light rail by 2024.”

October saw the long-awaited opening of Link light rail to Seattle’s Northgate area. The agency remains on track to complete 36 additional miles of light rail by 2024. In 2023, East Link will begin operating as the 2 Line. In 2024, the agency is set to open three major extensions to Lynnwood, Federal Way and Downtown Redmond. Keel says it is an ambitious timeline—but achievable.

“We certainly have a lot of work ahead of us—but we are undivided, focused, committed, and ready for the challenge. 2022 is going to be another exciting year for the agency and for public transportation across our entire region,” said Keel.