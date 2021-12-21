PSE raises target for expanding clean energy goals – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy announcement.

Puget Sound Energy submitted its plan for moving to more than 60 percent clean electricity by the end of 2025 and meeting its aspirational goal of being a Beyond Net Zero Carbon company by 2045. Having filed an initial draft plan with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) in October, PSE’s final Clean Energy Implementation plan (CEIP) filed Dec. 17, further defines a course of action for clean electricity programs and investments for the next four years, aligning with policies established by Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA).

“The programs and investments laid out in our plan maintain our commitment to providing accessible, reliable and affordable clean energy,” said PSE President and CEO Mary Kipp. “These investments – from ramping up large-scale wind and solar generation, to increasing energy efficiency programs and grid modernization – will help fight climate change while creating clean energy jobs and helping power economic growth.”

The updated plan outlines PSE’s path to creating a better energy future for its customers and neighbors across the region. Strategies for the next four years include:

Moving PSE forward to 63 percent clean electricity by the end of 2025 – up from 59 percent in the draft plan and 34 percent in 2020, accelerating efforts toward meeting our clean energy goals for 2030 and 2045.

Removing coal as a source of electricity from our grid by the end of 2025.

Ramping up utility-scale clean, renewable electricity resources like large-scale wind and solar generation.

Collaborating with customers to nearly double installation of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) such as solar and battery storage programs.

Creating more ways for customers to save energy and reduce costs through energy efficiency improvements.

Introducing new programs and incentives to reduce or shift energy use during peak times.

Ensuring clean energy transition benefits are distributed equitably, toward achieving a more inclusive, carbon-free future.

The plan includes a robust public participation process in energy planning that strengthens community ties and creates solutions that reflect those goals. Since April 2021, we have engaged PSE customers, community-based organizations and advisory groups including our new Equity Advisory Group, to inform the CEIP. Most recently, we conducted a public comment period from Oct. 18-Nov. 12, with an emphasis on reaching historically underrepresented populations, resulting in more than 350 comments from across our service territory. Comments received included increasing our interim clean electricity target, and continually pursuing ways to broaden clean electricity access for customers of all ethnicities and income levels, ensuring all customers benefit from the clean energy transition.

This plan is the first of many, and PSE is committed to continuing to engage with customers, community-based organizations, advisory groups, tribal governments and others as we work together to combat climate change. To view PSE’s plan and ask questions, visit cleanenergyplan.pse.com.

PSE’s final implementation plan is now under review by the UTC, which as our regulator, will conduct its own public comment period and review process before making a decision on the plan.

To submit comments in to the UTC’s comment period, as part of Docket UE-210795:

Email: comments@utc.wa.gov

Complete an online comment form: Public Comment Form (wa.gov)

Call: 888-333-9882

Mail: P.O. Box 47250, Olympia, WA 98504

Questions or requests for notification about future open meetings at which PSE’s CEIP will be considered by the UTC, email comments@utc.wa.gov or call 1-888-333-9882.