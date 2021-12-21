Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to 6th Avenue to open on Dec. 23 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Crews are completing the curb and gutter work on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave. and plan to open the street to two-way traffic on Dec. 23. Some work depends on weather, so they may return later to paint the stripes on the street. The 6th Avenue Station platform and canopy are also completed.

Crews continue building the Tacoma General Station and will start the curb and gutter work on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 3rd St. as soon as Tuesday, Dec. 28. Access will be open to the Emergency Department, hospitals and medical centers. To access the Emergency Department, follow MLK Jr. Way north from 6th Avenue or south from Division Ave. To access Kaiser Permanente, follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. MLK Jr. Way is closed northbound to thru-traffic from 6th Ave. to S. 3rd St. The travelling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews continue installing curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 16th St. and on the north side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. Two-way traffic on MLK Jr. Way and Division Ave is maintained in these areas. Next week, crews will continue signal work at the MLK Jr. Way and Division Ave intersection.

At the N. 1st St. and Broadway intersection, crews are installing the beacon for the crosswalk. N. 1st St./N. E St. will be closed on one direction, while crews work on half of the street at a time. The contractor also will install communications equipment on N. E St. near Stadium High School. On Dec. 28 and 29, crews will install lighting on the east side of Stadium Way just north of Division Ave. During this time, please access driveways by following Stadium Way south from Tacoma Ave. – thank you.

The contractor will open Commerce Street in both directions today, and is preparing to pave E. 25th Street. E. 25th St. will be closed to westbound traffic from S. J St. to S. G St. The contractor will not be working from Dec 24 – 27 and from Dec 31 – Jan 3. Thank you again for your patience during construction and happy holidays!

