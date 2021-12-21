29 Community Art Projects Funded by the Tacoma Arts Commission – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma Arts Commission recently awarded $114,000 in Community Arts Projects funding to 29 Tacoma organizations, groups, and businesses in support of 2022 public outreach projects in the fields of culture, dance, film, literary, music, visual, and cross-disciplinary arts.

“We are very excited about this year’s funded Community Arts Projects,” said Tacoma Arts Commission Chair Benjamin Maestas III. “The variety of projects and organizations truly showcase the creativity and diversity that makes Tacoma’s art scene thrive. We look forward to seeing how these projects will continue to bring life to our community during these times when we need it most.”

Funded projects include the production of seven cultural and arts festivals, six youth education programs, five musical concerts or series, three documentary video productions, two community engagement projects, one dance production, one literary arts publication and workshop, one podcast series, one film festival, one multi-media public art installation, and one mural.

Funding was awarded as follows:

Adrian Milanio – Tacoma R&B Live Concert – $3,000

Asia Pacific Cultural Center – 24th Annual Asia Pacific New Year Celebration Featuring China – $6,000

Blue Cactus Press – Healing Our Communities – $3,000

Building Youth Through Music/WayOut Kids – STEAM Gone Digital – $6,000

Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation – Tacoma Moon Festival – $6,000

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma – Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma Music Series – $3,000

Destiny City Film Festival – Destiny City Film Festival 2022 – $3,000

Fab-5 – Empowering Young People as Creative Leaders who Inspire Change – $6,000

Fort Nisqually Foundation – Indigenous Voices Podcast – $3,000

Hilltop Artists – Hilltop Artists Monkeyshines Project – $3,000

Intentions Juice and Smoothie Bar, LLC – Youth Art Nights – $3,000

KBTC/Bates Technical College – Día de los Muertos Videos – $3,000

KowchSurferz Anonymous – ‘SHE’ Visual EP – $3,000

Krownless Kings – Kamp 360 – $3,000

Northwest Sinfonietta – Tacoma Sounds the Americas – $3,000

Pierce County AIDS Foundation – Speaking Out: HIV Then and Now – $3,000

Rainbow Center – Rainbow Center Mural – $6,000

Refugee Choir Project – Tacoma Sings Festival – $3,000

Salishan Association – Salishan Digital Arts Camps – $6,000

Sister Cities Council of Tacoma-Pierce County – Bridging Cultures through Tacoma Sister Cities – $3,000

Sixth Avenue Business District – Art on the Ave – $3,000

Supportive Housing Association – Summer Film and Sound Recording Camp – $3,000

Tacoma Community College – TCC Sustainability Garden: Land Acknowledgement, Welcome, and Artwork – $6,000

Tacoma Light Trail – Tacoma Light Trail 2022 – $3,000

Tacoma Ocean Fest – Tacoma Ocean Fest 2022 – $3,000

Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center – Sahdji – $6,000

Tacoma Youth Symphony Association – Discover Music Family Concert for Kids – $3,000

The Bajan Station LLC – Voices from the African Diaspora – $3,000

Write253 – Line Break Press Community Printing Project – $6,000

The Community Arts Projects funding program financially supports organizations and groups producing arts-focused community projects that are inclusive, accessible, and address equity issues. Community Arts Projects is one of two funding programs administered by the Tacoma Arts Commission. For a complete listing of funding programs and information about the Tacoma Arts Commission, visit cityoftacoma.org/funding.