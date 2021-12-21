20th Street Drive East in Fife closes for 3 weeks in January – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

FIFE – Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, Guy F. Atkinson Construction will close a segment of 20th Street East in Fife under Interstate 5 around the clock through Jan. 23.

During the closure, crews will remove sections of the old northbound and southbound I-5 Puyallup River bridge structures.

Travelers and local businesses will have access on either side of the closure. A signed detour will be in place directing travelers to 20th Street East, Port of Tacoma Road and Pacific Highway East.

This work is part of a project that builds a new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge, widens I-5 and builds high occupancy vehicle lanes in Tacoma.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.