Serendipity in Business, Health, Life and Our Future – The Suburban Times

Kenneth Lewis Roberts was an American writer of historical novels.

“Serendipity is an unplanned fortunate discovery. Serendipity is a common occurrence throughout the history of product invention and scientific discovery. Serendipity is also seen as a potential design principle for online activities that would present a wide array of information and viewpoints, rather than just re-enforcing a user’s opinion.” – Wikipedia

Many of us in business join various groups to find more business relationships. I’ve gained marketing and video production clients via membership, but many of the joys in those groups are serendipitous. For example, at a recent meeting of the Transportation Club of Tacoma I sat down at an empty table. Eventually three other men joined me. I passed them my business card, but only one other passed his card. We had good discussions and comments involving each of men. Then I looked down at the two business cards the one man had given me. It had nothing to do with business, or transportation. I zeroed in on the name: Kenneth Roberts. Kenneth Roberts is a favorite author of mine, but he wrote in the 1920s and 30s, so, I know he was dead. I asked about the name and possible connection. My table mate was indeed named after the family member. Soon we were lost in discussion about history and the others at the table were forgotten. I’m now re-reading a number of my favorite Kenneth Roberts books . . . I feel even closer to them, than I did before. Roberts wrote great stories based on tons of research.

Dr. Kandi Moller of Eye Candy Optical performing an eye exam.

“Kenneth Lewis Roberts was an American writer of historical novels. He worked first as a journalist, becoming nationally known for his work with the Saturday Evening Post from 1919 to 1928, and then as a popular novelist. Born in Kennebunk, Maine, Roberts specialized in regionalist historical fiction, often writing about his native state and its terrain and also about other upper New England states and scenes. For example, the main characters in Arundel and Rabble in Arms are from Kennebunkport, the main character in Northwest Passage is from Kittery, Maine and has friends in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and the main character in Oliver Wiswell is from Milton, Massachusetts.” – Wikipedia

“It’s a bizarre but wonderful feeling, to arrive dead center of a target you didn’t even know you were aiming for.” – Lois McMaster Bujold

Serendipity is the cause of many marriage partnerships. You’re not at all interested in getting married and then you meet someone who just “clicks.” Blame it on serendipity, or thank serendipity, but keep your eyes and mind open. Here is a really good example of keeping your eyes and mind open from an optometrist in Gig Harbor. Giving just a simple eye exam results in helping people, but you have to recognize problems and inform the patient.

Spoken word artist Antonio Edwards Jr. and his adoring fans.

“I recently saw advanced diabetes in a patient who didn’t even know he had diabetes. Same with high blood pressure, which can cause a stroke in the eyes. Cancer, like breast or colon or lung, can spread to the eyes; I found lung cancer in the eyes of a patient who didn’t even know he had lung cancer! A smattering of others: Lyme disease, sickle cell, AIDS, Graves’ disease, multiple sclerosis, shingles, sarcoidosis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis; yep, all can show up in the eyes even if you see fine and feel fine.” – Dr. Kandi Moller of Eye Candy Optical, Gig Harbor

Dr. Moller suggests that people should get their eyes checked often. She says, “Find an office that jives with you and has the innovations and frames and equipment worthy of you. Make it your goal to have an eye exam this year. I promise it will be relatively easy.”

A number of years ago, when we had our television studio in downtown Tacoma, a young man stopped in looking for video work. I had no need for him, but I liked him. He had his training from Clover Park Vocational School, which is where I learned the basics of video production and broadcasting as a junior at Clover Park High School. Tony’s desire was to be a rapper. I took him in for part-time work. The rapping thing didn’t work for me. He soon asked if he could use my equipment for some of his friends. While Tony helped his friends and learned a bit from me, our friendship grew. He gave up rapping and changed to being a spoken word artist. He goes by the name of Antonio Edwards Jr. and became the Tacoma Poet Laureate. Who would have known?

An artist’s rendering of a four-wheel chariot.

Over the years I have subscribed to the magazines Biblical Archaeology Review and Archaeology. They bring enlightenment about things in our past. In the January/February 2022 issue of Archaeology there’s a nice story in their Digs & Discoveries section: A Ride Through the Countryside is about the discovery of a four-wheel chariot at the large villa of Civitas Giulianas (near Pompeii). You couldn’t set out looking for a four-wheel, since the only chariots we’ve ever seen before had only two wheels. Thank you, serendipity.

We can’t depend on serendipity, but if we keep an open mind, we can meet interesting people, find out hidden things about our bodies, and learn a little bit more about our world and our past . . . and just possibly our future as well.

“There isn’t any questioning the fact that some people enter your life, at the exact point of need, want or desire – it’s sometimes a coincidence and most times fate, but whatever it is, I am certain it came to make me smile.” – Nikki Rowe