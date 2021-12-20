City of DuPont Plans for Paramedic Services – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont announcement.

The City of DuPont Fire Department is announcing the recent departure of two Firefighters. We are sorry to see them leave but wish them the best of luck in their new positions,” said Mayor Frederick.

“The city is planning to hire two Firefighters with Paramedic certification to expand the delivery of services to the community,” stated Fire Chief Brad Martin.

“We have an opportunity to bring a critically needed service to the citizens, businesses and visitors to our community at almost no additional cost. The city is planning to increase the current medical services from a basic level of care to an advanced level when we hire those with paramedic qualifications,” Mayor Frederick said.

Initially, two firefighter/Paramedics would not be able to ensure an advanced level of care full time. However, with forecasted staffing needs in the next six months, the paramedic level of service will be a new normal for the department and the city.

The recruitment process will begin this month with a hire date scheduled for early 2022. Martin stated that the firefighters have completed an enormous amount of work to make this happen with their research and community presentations in past levy efforts.

“Fire Chief Martin has worked collaboratively and in partnership with the Firefighters and City staff to take the first step to make this desired program become a reality. We are all very excited to be able to offer such a valuable and critically needed service to our community. We will work hard during the recruiting process to find Firefighter/Paramedics and I want to thank Chief Martin for his efforts and advice during this process. We have heard from our community about the desire for ALS services. It has been one of my priorities to make this happen,” stated Mayor Frederick.