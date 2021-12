Tacoma’s newest seafood boil restaurant has opened in Parkland at 11814 Pacific Ave. S. Krab Kingz is an outpost of a southern-based chain of crab boil restaurants. The Tacoma restaurant opened Nov. 27, 2021. The opening comes about a month after the opening of Crab King Cajun Boil and Bar near Tacoma Mall. Krab Kingz […]

