Puyallup: 3rd Ave NW & 7th St NW Road Closures – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Closure of 3rd Ave NW and 7th St NW for installation of utilities.

When

Road closures of 3rd Ave NW are expected over two weeks:

Monday 12/20 through Thursday 12/23, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday 12/27 through Friday 12/31, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road closures of 7th St NW are expected over one week:

Monday 12/20 through Thursday 12/23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where

7th St NW between W Stewart Ave and 2nd Ave NW The east sidewalk will be closed, and the west sidewalk will remain open.

3rd Ave NW between 7th St NW and 6th St NW The north sidewalk will be closed, and the south will remain open.



