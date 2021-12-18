Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

Any COVID-19 outbreak is concerning, especially one around our schools and kids. Earlier this week, the State announced a multi-county COVID-19 outbreak linked to 4 high school wrestling tournaments. We need everyone to do their part to keep schools open and safe. Learn more in this Your Reliable Source blog.

Business outbreaks remained relatively stable this week.

53 businesses reported outbreaks totaling 278 cases. This is less than 10% higher than last week.

We combined the businesses and long-term care facility outbreaks into 1 table.

We saw little change with larger outbreaks (greater than 10 active cases) from last week.

The number of school outbreaks increased to 12 outbreaks and a total of 65 related cases.

This increased substantially from the 7 outbreaks we reported last week.

Outbreaks can happen whenever people gather, and while we all want to continue to do the things we love, we all need to use all available tools to stay as safe as possible.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.