New bridge near Kobayashi Park gets statewide notice – The Suburban Times

Please join us in congratulating @PierceCo, @CityofUPWA, and @CityofLakewood for completing the first phase of the Chambers Creek Canyon Trail project, installing a new bridge that connects Lakewood to University Place near Kobayashi Park.



