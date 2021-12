The hard cider world keeps getting bigger in Pierce County. Today, I’ve got three openings and a move. Unfortunately, I’ve also got a cider tasting room closure. LOCUST CIDER OPENS IN GIG HARBOR The Gig Harbor tasting room for Locust Cider officially opens Dec. 16 with a grand opening ceremony from 3-8 p.m. (If you […]

Read the entire post Three cideries open, one moving, one closing in Tacoma, Pierce County on Dine Pierce County.