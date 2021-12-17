Mini Maestros Children’s Concert Series Returns for 2022 – The Suburban Times

Symphony Tacoma announcement.

Tacoma, WA – Symphony Tacoma is pleased to announce the schedule for the 2022 Mini Maestros concert series. Designed for kids ages 2-8 and their families, the four-concert series provides an interactive concert experience with Symphony Tacoma musicians and their instruments. With curriculum prepared by Early Childhood Learning experts, the 45-minute “informances” get kids physically and mentally engaged with the music.­

The first three concerts highlight a different family of instruments—strings, brass and percussion. Educator and emcee Shay Ryan introduces the instruments and introductory musical concepts while Symphony Tacoma musicians demonstrate through a selection of songs that children respond to by singing, dancing, marching and clapping their hands. The concerts include an instrument “petting zoo” that begins one hour before the performances. The petting zoo allows children to touch and try out the musical instruments with the assistance of musicians.

“We are so glad to welcome families with young children back for another season of Mini Maestros!” said Executive Director Karina Bharne. “These concerts provide an opportunity for kids to watch our musicians play in a fun and interactive environment led by Shay Ryan of Kindermusik, and our petting zoos are a wonderful opportunity for kids to see if the cello or the cymbals are for them! I don’t know who has more fun—the kids or our musicians and staff who get to engage with them.”

The grand finale concert is Sergei Prokofiev’s classic Peter and the Wolf, which introduces the different instruments in the orchestra as characters in the classic Russian folk tale. Featuring the full orchestra, it provides a culmination of concepts learned in the previous concerts.

All concerts begin at 3 pm, with the instrument petting zoo beginning at 2 pm. Tickets to individual concerts are $7 for children and $10 for adults, plus box office fees. The first two concerts will be held at University Place Presbyterian Church. Tickets for these concerts are on sale now. The third and fourth concerts will be held at the University of Puget Sound’s Schneeback Hall, and tickets for these sessions will go on sale in 2022.

Tickets may be purchased online at symphonytacoma.secure.force.com/ticket/#/ or at the door.

More information: symphonytacoma.org/learning/mini-maestros/

2022 MINI MAESTROS SERIES:

Once Upon a String

February 6, 2022, 3 pm

University Place Presbyterian Church

Featuring the String Quintet

Travel with the Symphony Tacoma String Quintet to a land far, far away for a fantasy-filled introduction to the string family! Explore the contrasts of high/low, slow/fast, and loud/soft through popular classical music, songs from favorite movies and children’s tunes that will have the whole family smiling and clapping along. And everyone lives happily ever after…

3-2-1 Brass Off!

February 27, 2022, 3 pm

University Place Presbyterian Church

Featuring the Brass Quintet

Blast off with the Symphony Tacoma Brass Quintet on a cosmic journey that is out of this world! Venture into outer space and explore the musical elements of pulse, dynamics and range with an array of intergalactic tunes as you learn about the instruments in the brass family

Percussion on Parade!

March 20, 2022, 3 pm

University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Hall

Featuring the Percussion Quartet

Drumroll please. . . Symphony Tacoma’s Percussion Quartet invites you to a grand showcase of the percussion family! You will learn about musical elements such as rhythm, body percussion, tempo and steady beat with instruments you may know as well as a few that might surprise you! Be prepared to march your feet, clap your hands and be dazzled by this percussion parade!

Peter and the Wolf

May 1, 2022, 3 pm

University of Puget Sound Schneebeck Hall

Featuring the Full Orchestra

Sergei Prokofiev‘s Peter and the Wolf tells the story of a young boy living with his grandfather in a forest clearing, and the adventure he and his animal friends have when a wolf comes through the garden gate. Written as a child’s introduction to the orchestra, each character is represented by a different instrument or group of instruments and features the full orchestra and a narrator to bring to life this classic tale.

No instrument petting zoo for this performance

Symphony Tacoma’s 2021-2022 season is generously sponsored by MultiCare and Tacoma Creates. Mini Maestros is sponsored by Ted Brown Music, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, University of Puget Sound, TAPCO Credit Union, Titus Will, Annie Wright Schools, Charles Wright Academy, The Bamford Foundation, University Place Presbyterian Church, Northwest Public Broadcasting and Kindermusik with Shay.