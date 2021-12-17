LIT presents Production Camps, Technique Classes, and Mini Camps – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Institute of Theatre (LIT) announcement.

The LAKEWOOD INSTITUTE OF THEATRE (LIT), re-opened to public performances and developmental instruction, opens its Winter Quarter with: Winter Mini-Break Camps, After-School Production Camps, Preparing the Actor Classes, and Online Technique Classes.

LIT Instructor, Abigail Shedd will teach 2 Winter Musical Theatre Workshops. The first will be for 1st – 12th graders. Students will be involved in a variety of numbers for small and large groups. This class is perfect for beginners looking to work on their musical theatre skills. Ms. Shedd will also teach a modified winter musical theatre workshop for youth grades 4th-12th and adults combined! All students will receive preparation for auditions, paperwork feedback, and a new professional headshot.

LIT’s new Education Production Manager, Mel Massey-Maroni will teach a three-day Dance for Auditions camp for youth grades 4th – 12th. This is the perfect class for performers who could use a hand with their dance technique and experiment with new skills. Students will dabble in jazz, tap, and contemporary dance. All campers perform dances that will be recorded for audition reels.

LIT’s After-School production of The Journey of the Noble Gnarble (1st – 6th grade) is a story of a little gnarble with a big dream, who tries to make it past doubting blyfish, sneaky subbalubbles, and hungry plinks on his way to the surface of the sea. Along the way he befriends the glinny glims who teach him the importance of positivity and determination! Directed by Abigail Shedd.

LIT’s second After-School production of Animated Heroes vs. Villains: A Cartoon Cabaret (7th – 12th grade) students will collaborate with instructors to create a cabaret from their favorite animated movies. In solo, small group, and full ensemble numbers, this non-traditional production is great for teens of all skill levels who are interested in acting, singing, and dancing and gives everyone a chance to be in the spotlight! Directed by Pamela Roza.

En Garde! Teen & Adult Preparing the Actor: Stage Combat Classes taught by David Traylor held January – February.

Online classes are still going strong! Sean Daeley will instruct Accents & Character Voices. He will touch on regional dialects of the U.S. and some common accents from around the world. Additionally, Mr. Daeley will teach an intro to Voice Acting. This class will feature vocal warm-ups, lively discussions, performance tips and tricks, as well as the attitude and mindset you need to pursue this branch of acting professionally.

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Institute of Theatre is the Educational Department of Lakewood Playhouse. LIT’s focus is nurturing students of all ages, at all stages, by offering a variety of theatrical education and performance opportunities, and empowering life skills through the experience of theatre. For further information please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042, or visit our website at www.lakewoodinstuteoftheatre.org.

SCHOLARSHIPS ARE AVAILABLE

CLASS SCHEDULE

Winter Musical Theatre Workshop – Tuition: $175

December 20th-22nd (Mon.-Wed.) – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Dance for Auditions – Join us for 1 day, or all 3 days!

Tuition: $75 each class, $200 for 3 days* (10% off)

December 28th-30th (Tues.-Thurs) – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Multi-Generational Winter Musical Theatre Workshop – Tuition: $125

Dates: December 27th-30th (Mon.-Thurs.) – 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The Journey of the Noble Gnarble – Tuition: $300

Mon. & Wed., January 10th-March 16th – 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Performances: March 19th at 10:00 am & 2:00 p.m.

Animated Heroes vs. Villains – A Cartoon Cabaret – Tuition: $300

Tues. and Thurs., January 11th-March 17th – 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Performances: March 19th at 10:45 a.m. & 2:45 p.m.

Stage Combat! – Tuition: $125

For Grades 5-12 – Saturdays, January 8th-February 26th -1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

For Grades 11-12 & ages 18+ – Saturdays, January 8th-February 26th – 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Online Technique Workshops – Tuition: $125

Accents and Character Voices – For Grades 6-12/ Adults 18+

Monday-Friday, February 7th-11th – 7:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Voice Acting – For Grades 6-12/ Adults 18+

Monday-Friday, March 7th-11th – 7:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Lakewood Institute of Theatre and COVID Safety

ALL LIT FACULTY AND STAFF ARE FULLY VACCINATED

At this time, we are anticipating that we will be able to meet in person, safely. If this changes and Public Safety Protocols dictate that we must meet either in a hybrid form or completely online, we will notify you of this change immediately.

Please see our webpage at www.lakewoodinstituteoftheatre.org for a full listing of our Safety Protocol plans.

LOCATION

Lakewood Playhouse

5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW

Lakewood WA 98499