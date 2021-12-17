In the Garden of Sonder : A Music from Home feature film is almost here! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewold Gardens.

Music from Home resumes its virtual offerings with In the Garden of Sonder. The film stars soprano Ibidunni Ojikutu dramatizing Moments in Sonder (2017), a song cycle by Dr. B.E. Boykin which is set to poetry by Dr. Maya Angelou. With the musical support of pianist Jessica Evotia Andrews-Hall and harpist Mona Terry, Ibidunni guides viewers on an emotional journey as she navigates love, loss and pain. In a series of interviews interspersed with the songs, Dr. Maxine Mimms and Dr. William Chapman Nyaho reflect on their personal relationships with Dr. Angelou. In the Garden of Sonder highlights the agency and power of Black Womanhood. The film is directed by Texas-born, Seattle-based curator, choreographer, and dance artist Jade Solomon Simmons.

In the Garden of Sonder is set to premiere on December 21st at 1:00pm on the Lakewold Gardens YouTube channel and Facebook page. There will also be an in-person screening the same day at Lakewold Gardens, 5:30pm-8:00pm. This screening will include live performances by the artists, following the performances and film screening there will also be a Q&A. A ticket to the live event will include beer, wine, and light refreshments.

Tickets are $35 for the in-person celebration.

The feature film will be posted on YouTube and Facebook for free. Attending the live screening is a great way to support this project!

