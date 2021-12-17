Applicants Sought for the Public Utility Board – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill one position on the Public Utility Board.

The Public Utility Board consists of five members who are nominated by the Government Performance and Finance Committee and appointed by a majority vote of the City Council. The membership term is five years.

The Public Utility Board acts as the governing body for Tacoma Public Utilities and oversees the management and operation of Tacoma Public Utilities, which includes Tacoma Power, Tacoma Water, and Tacoma Rail.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our committees, boards, and commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Public Utility Board is available here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Tuesday, January 4, 2022. To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, please contact Michelle Emery in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.