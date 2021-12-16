Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store Outside Tacoma Mall – The Suburban Times

Comcast press release.

TACOMA, Wash. — Comcast announced today that it has opened a new Xfinity store outside the Tacoma Mall after closing its former retail location at 5935 6th Avenue. To celebrate the new store opening, Comcast will host a grand opening event this Saturday, Dec. 18, which will include balloons, music, and Xfinity branded items (while supplies last) for customers.

Located at 4301 South Steele Street in Tacoma, the new retail center offers customers a completely reinvented in-store experience that allows customers to interact with the complete line of Xfinity technology offerings, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home, Xfinity Internet, Flex, and Xfinity Mobile.

“It’s the perfect place to explore our latest product innovations first-hand, including our Xfinity X1, in an all-new, fully interactive environment,” said Tacoma Xfinity Retail Store Manager Chad Grossaint. “We welcome South Sound residents to drop by and experience TV and Internet together like never before with advanced search, personalized recommendations, apps at home and on the go, and the fastest in-home WiFi for all rooms, all devices, all the time.”

In addition to experiencing Comcast’s industry-leading products and services, customers may receive support, turn in used equipment, pay their bills, and more. The new store also offers Comcast Business Mobile that provides small-to-medium sized businesses with unlimited data and 5G included for as low as $24 per line with ten lines.

There are three Xfinity stores in Pierce County and 22 statewide that are aimed at making the experience better and more convenient for local customers. All of these retail locations help make your experience as safe as possible by practicing social distancing, increasing cleanings, and requiring everyone to wear face coverings.

The new Xfinity retail store is the latest example of the company’s ongoing investment in Washington state. Comcast has invested nearly $1 billion in technology and infrastructure in Washington during the last three years, including upgrades to our broadband network.

Comcast is deeply committed to Washington, where 4,000+ employees serve more than 1.7 million residential and business customers throughout our state footprint. Comcast is Washington’s leading provider of XFINITY video, high-speed Internet, “smart home” and phone services. Our Comcast Business team offers Ethernet, Internet, WiFi, Voice, TV, and Managed Solutions to help businesses transform with technology.

Store Information

The Xfinity retail store is located at 4301 South Steele Street, Tacoma, WA 98409 and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can check the hours of their local store and book appointments in advance by visiting xfinitystores.com. Customers can also learn more about how they can manage their services online and about customer support by visiting Xfinity.com/prepare.