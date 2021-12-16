City of Tacoma Launches Restaurant Retrofit Rebate Program – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — In an ongoing effort to ease the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 throughout Tacoma, the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department has set aside $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for a Restaurant Retrofit Rebate Program.

Through the Restaurant Retrofit Rebate Program, grants of up to $11,000 each were made available to nine businesses to reimburse costs they incurred installing permanent or semi-permanent outdoor seating as part of their participation in Tacoma’s Curbside Café and Marketplace Pilot Program.

“I am proud of our resilient businesses that have made investments to keep serving customers, and pleased that this funding will help them as they work to stay open and recover from COVID-19 impacts,” said District 2 Council Member Robert Thoms, who also serves as chair of the Economic Development Committee. “While these grant funds help address the previous investments that these businesses have made, we look forward to helping others access financing through other programs that the City currently administers.”

Questions regarding the Restaurant Retrofit Rebate Program can be directed to Dierdre Patterson at dpatterson3@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5621.