Tacoma Community College Foundation Scholarship Application Opens Jan. 1   – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

Who: Anyone who plans to attend Tacoma Community College for the 2022-23 school year, including current high school students should apply for a TCC Foundation Scholarship. The application period runs from January 1 through March 31, 2022.

Fill out one application to be considered for more than 300 TCC Foundation Scholarships! The application uses the information you provide to match students with scholarships they may be eligible to receive. It’s free to apply, and scholarships – unlike loans – don’t have to be paid back.

TCC will host a series of workshops to help students complete the scholarship application. Some are in person, and some are on online.

Jan. 6, 2-4:30 p.m., Building 16 Room 108

Jan. 7, 2 – 4:30 p.m., Building 16 Room 108

Jan. 10, 5-7 p.m., online

Jan. 20, 9 – 11 a.m. & 2-4:30 p.m., online

Jan. 21, 9 – 11 a.m. & 2-4:30 p.m., online

Jan. 29, 9 – 11 a.m., online

Feb. 3, 2-4:30 p.m., Building 16 Room 108

Feb. 4, 2-4:30 p.m., Building 16 Room 108

Feb. 7, 5-7 p.m., online

Feb. 17, 9 – 11 a.m. & 2-4:30 p.m., online

Feb. 18, 9 – 11 a.m. & 2-4:30 p.m., online

Feb. 26, 9 – 11 a.m., online