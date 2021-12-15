Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed December 14 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Dec. 14, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 288.2 for Nov. 21-Dec 4, which is:

Similar to the last 2-week period (date range: Nov. 7-Nov. 20). It declined less than 10%.

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 5.3 for Nov. 28-Dec 4, which is:

Down from previously reported 7-day period (date range Nov. 21 – Nov 27). It declined by 25%.

We confirmed 1,116 cases of COVID-19 Dec. 4-10 and 11 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 40s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 50s from University Place.

A man in his 50s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Central Pierce County.

A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from Spanaway.

A man in his 80s from Graham.

A man in his 50s from Gig Harbor Area.

A man in his 60s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 99,251 cases and 955 deaths.

In the last 2 weeks:

30.1% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. That age group make up 26.4% of our population.

34.6% of our cases are ages 20-39. That age group makes up 26.5% of our population.

21.0% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: