Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed December 14 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
On Dec. 14, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 288.2 for Nov. 21-Dec 4, which is:
- Similar to the last 2-week period (date range: Nov. 7-Nov. 20). It declined less than 10%.
The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 5.3 for Nov. 28-Dec 4, which is:
- Down from previously reported 7-day period (date range Nov. 21 – Nov 27). It declined by 25%.
We confirmed 1,116 cases of COVID-19 Dec. 4-10 and 11 new deaths:
- A man in his 60s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 40s from East Pierce County.
- A man in his 50s from University Place.
- A man in his 50s from South Pierce County.
- A man in his 80s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 80s from Central Pierce County.
- A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 60s from Spanaway.
- A man in his 80s from Graham.
- A man in his 50s from Gig Harbor Area.
- A man in his 60s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.
We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.
Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 99,251 cases and 955 deaths.
In the last 2 weeks:
- 30.1% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. That age group make up 26.4% of our population.
- 34.6% of our cases are ages 20-39. That age group makes up 26.5% of our population.
- 21.0% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.
Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
Leave a Reply