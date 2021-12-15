 Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed December 14 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed December 14

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Dec. 14, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 288.2 for Nov. 21-Dec 4, which is:  

  • Similar to the last 2-week period (date range: Nov. 7-Nov. 20). It declined less than 10%.

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.  

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 5.3 for Nov. 28-Dec 4, which is:  

  • Down from previously reported 7-day period (date range Nov. 21 – Nov 27). It declined by 25%.

We confirmed 1,116 cases of COVID-19 Dec. 4-10 and 11 new deaths:  

  • A man in his 60s from Tacoma.
  • A man in his 40s from East Pierce County.
  • A man in his 50s from University Place.
  • A man in his 50s from South Pierce County.
  • A man in his 80s from Tacoma.
  • A man in his 80s from Central Pierce County.
  • A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.
  • A man in his 60s from Spanaway.
  • A man in his 80s from Graham.
  • A man in his 50s from Gig Harbor Area.
  • A man in his 60s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.  

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 99,251 cases and 955 deaths.

In the last 2 weeks: 

  • 30.1% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. That age group make up 26.4% of our population.
  • 34.6% of our cases are ages 20-39. That age group makes up 26.5% of our population.
  • 21.0% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population. 

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.  

Find more information on:

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *