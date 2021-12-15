Lakewood Water District 2022 Final Budget Presented at Dec. 16 Meeting – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Water District Public Notice.

The 2022 Final Budget of the Lakewood Water District will be presented to the Board of Commissioners for review and discussion at a Regular Public Meeting to be held on December 16, 2021, commencing at 3:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted via Microsoft Teams. Consult our website at www.lakewoodwater.org for further information as we approach the date of the meeting. Any additional questions and/or comments concerning the District’s 2022 Draft Budget can be directed to the Finance Manager by calling (253) 588-4423 or writing to Finance Manager, Lakewood Water District, 11900 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood, WA, 98499-1412.

This year’s budget will reflect the theme of, “Focusing on Tomorrow, Today” and will outline the operational and maintenance activities and the investment of nearly 100,000 staff hours insuring clean, safe, reliable drinking water for the nearly 64,000 customers served within the Districts retained boundaries, including the approximately 125,000 wholesale customers through its five wholesale partners in Pierce County.

This budget will also reflect a large capital project schedule and the projected Replacement & Rehabilitation (R&R) projects for 2022 with continued emphasis on our 50-year R&R Program to replace an aging water transmission main infrastructure.

It will also provide the capital spending necessary to keep our facilities viable and resilient and keep our commitment to the 50-year R&R Program moving ahead as planned.

District customers are encouraged to go to the website for additional information at www.lakewoodwater.org. As always, the Lakewood Water District places a major emphasis on providing dependable delivery of its safe, reliable drinking water to each home and business in Lakewood and to our wholesale water customers.

As always, this and all Board of Commissioner meetings are open to the public via Microsoft Teams. Information on the Teams address can be found on the District’s website.

Lakewood Water District

Website: www.lakewoodwater.org