Lakewood Lodge #2388 Officer Installation – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Ernie Bodoh.

The Grand Exalter Ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America, along with Past Exalted Rulers, Past District Deputies to the Grand Exalter Ruler and Past State Presidents of the Washington State Elks Association will install the new officers of Lakewood Lodge #2388 on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 6:00 pm.

The doors will open at 4:30 pm and the public is invited to attend the installation. Following the installation, the new officers and members of the Lodge will gladly discuss the many programs of the Elks that support the community, the veterans and our youth.

The Lodge is located at 6313 75th St W in Lakewood.

Lakewood Elks Lodge is part of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America. This fraternal organization is over 153 years old and actively works to support the community, our youth and our veterans.