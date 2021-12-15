Fort Lewis Thrift Shop Open During Construction – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Fort Lewis Thrift Shop.

Welfare Chairperson, JoAnn gives AUSA’s Isabella a $4,000 grant check. November 2021

The Fort Lewis Thrift Shop will remain open during the parking lot construction. There is parking next door and a fenced off path to the stores. You can shop just a few more days until we close after the 16th for the holiday break and open back up on January 4th.

Come explore our 2 huge buildings of holiday gifts and decor! Our hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays 9:00-2:30 and the first Saturdays from 10-2. We have, almost daily, pop up special sales which you can find on our facebook page www.facebook.com/FortLewisThriftShop. More information can be found on our soon to be up website fortlewisthriftshop.com

We support the local military community with the funds generated, such as the recent Operation Turkey Drop and Operation Ham Grenade with the JBLM Chaplains.