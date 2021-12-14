Sound Credit Union Opens New Alderwood Branch – The Suburban Times

Sound Credit Union press release.

TACOMA-based Sound Credit Union (Sound) is pleased to announce the opening of its new full-service Alderwood branch located at 2502 196th St. SW. in Lynnwood, Wash. The new branch is approximately one mile away from Sound’s previous Lynnwood location near the Alderwood Mall, which closed on Friday, Dec. 10.

The new branch has an open floor plan, designed and constructed by JE Cumming Construction in collaboration with JPC Architects. This location features the latest in banking technology, concierge desks, and private offices for confidential transactions. The building also provides office space to conduct daily business allowing Sound to better serve its members and employees who live in the area.

“We are eager to welcome our members and community to our gorgeous new branch,” said Don Clark, Sound’s President & CEO. “The modern layout of this branch provides our team members with the opportunity to connect with our members through expanded one-on-one service, enhanced technology and private meeting rooms. As a financial institution, Sound continues to innovate and implement new solutions that provide our members with the tools and resources needed to manage their finances with confidence.”

When entering the branch, members and the community will be greeted by a stunning custom glass chandelier hanging in the foyer. Modeled after Sound’s logo, the art piece created by local artist, Julie Conway with Illuminata Glass Art Design, showcases 15 oversized blown glass “fish” which evoke a school of fish moving forward.

“In our eyes, these fish represent our members, employees and community. Each unique in size, shape and shade all moving forward together,” said Clark. “Our team members know that by working together we are stronger. Each Sound member has their own story. As a financial institution, we strive to understand their story, in hopes that we can provide the products and services needed to achieve their financial goals and dreams.”

The Alderwood branch will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A formal ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on January 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. in partnership with the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce.