Construction on the Tacoma General Station begins; Emergency Department and hospital access is open – The Suburban Times

Starting Dec. 13, crews started building the Tacoma General Station in Martin Luther King Jr. Way, south of S. 3rd St. Access re-opened to the Emergency Department, hospitals and medical centers. To access the Emergency Department, follow MLK Jr. Way north from 6th Avenue or south from Division Ave. To access Kaiser Permanente, follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. MLK Jr. Way will be closed near Tacoma General’s main entrance to S. 3rd St. The travelling public would follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews continue installing the 6th Avenue Station and curb and gutter on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave. MLK Jr. Way is closed from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave., and is closed to thru-traffic to Division Ave. Please follow the detour on S. J St. and allow extra time to reach your destination. Crews also are installing curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 16th St. and on the north side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. Two-way traffic on MLK Jr. Way and Division Ave is maintained in these areas.

Crews will start installing the wires over the tracks on N. 1st St. and Stadium Way (as far south as the traction power substation) at night, starting tonight, Dec. 13. During this night-time work, N. 1st St. will be closed from Yakima Ave to the crosswalk, and Stadium Way will be closed to southbound traffic from Broadway to the traction power substation. Parking will not be available on either side of the street at night. N. 1st St., Stadium Way and the parking will be open during the day. In addition, crews will install fiber optic wires underground along the route at night. This fiber work may close a lane at night.

The building for the traction power substation near MLK Jr. Way and S. 16th St. will arrive on Dec. 14, and the building for the traction power substation on S. 8th St. will arrive on Dec. 15. S. 8th St. will be closed from MLK Jr. Way to S. L St. on Dec. 15.

Commerce St. is closed southbound from S. 7th St. to S. 9th St. while crews install sidewalk and repair the street during working hours (generally 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The contractor plans to temporarily pave E. 25th St. next week.

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, Division Avenue, N. 1st St., Stadium Way, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and E. 25th Street.

Week of Dec. 13

