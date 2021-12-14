Animal Shelter Asks Community to Give Hope to Long-Time Shelter Residents – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

TACOMA, WA – From Dec. 13-31, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting their first-ever “Hope for the Howlidays”, an event to help long-time shelter pets know they haven’t been forgotten.

During this event, the community can choose a shelter pet to sponsor to provide them with food, medical care, housing, and love from shelter staff.

One such pet is Queen, an 11-year-old pit bull mix who has been in the shelter’s care for over 1,000 days. Queen has a sweet and affectionate personality. Unfortunately, she has yet to find her forever home.

“By sponsoring a pet, you’re helping to save lives,” says Leah Turner, chief operating officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “Every animal deserves care, love, and a home. We’re hoping that by people sharing that they’ve sponsored one of these pets, they’ll be able to find the home they’ve been waiting so long for.”

When someone sponsors an animal, they’ll receive a special badge with a photo of the chosen pet that can be shared with friends and family on social media.

To give a shelter pet hope this holiday season, the community can go to the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/givehope.