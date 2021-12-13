Serve Your Community: Become a Member of a U.P. Public Safety Advisory Commission – The Suburban Times

Do you want to get more involved in your community but are afraid you don’t have the time?

The City’s Advisory Commissions do not have standing monthly meetings but meet to work on matters specifically assigned by the City Council, either as part of an annual work plan or by separate resolution.

The seven-member Public Safety Advisory Commission currently has an opening. This group advises the City Council on issues related to public safety and also includes non-voting liaison representatives from U.P. Police, Fire and School District.

“This is an opportunity for those who are committed to public safety in U.P. to add their voice—and that of their neighbors—to the discussion,” said Jennifer Hales, public safety administrator for the City of U.P. “And for those who have attended our Public Safety academies and forums, this is an opportunity to put the knowledge they’ve acquired to work.”

To learn more and download the application, visit the City’s Commissions and Partners page.