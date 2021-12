City of Puyallup announcement.

On Tuesday, December 14th, the City of Puyallup Permit Counter will be closed from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. for an employee holiday event. Regular counter hours that day will be from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.