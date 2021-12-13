DuPont Holiday Windows and Museum Open House – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Creativity is shining bright in DuPont Village, where residents have decorated their windows to share holiday cheer. Inspired by the Holiday Windows project in Tacoma’s North End neighborhood, the DuPont Historical Society and City of DuPont have organized a similar, smaller-scale event with twelve uniquely-decorated windows in the historic DuPont Village. The neighborhood is displaying windows illuminated over twelve evenings in December. Windows are viewable from approximately 6:00 to 9:00 pm, beginning on December 10th. Each night a new site is added to the self-guided tour map, culminating with the DuPont Museum’s Holiday Open House.

On December 22nd, the Open House event from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the DuPont Museum (207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA) welcomes neighbors from near and far to visit the museum exhibits and gift shop, enjoy refreshments and a children’s craft, and pick up a map for the self-guided windows tour.

The tour route is just over one mile through DuPont Village, a district listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The village has a special history as a company town, constructed by E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (the DuPont Company) as permanent housing for employees of the explosives plant which operated from 1909 to 1975. A narrow-gauge 1941 Plymouth 12-ton engine and five train cars used by the DuPont Company are displayed behind the museum and also decorated with holiday lights.

For windows map and more information: www.dupontmuseum.com/events or (253) 964-2399