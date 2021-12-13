 Accordion & Sing-Along Benefit for Classical Tuesdays – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Accordion & Sing-Along Benefit for Classical Tuesdays

· Leave a Comment ·

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Accordion performed by Lyle Schaefer and a Seasonal Sing-Along!

Between 6:15 and 7:00pm, join us at the fire pit outside Old St Peter’s Church for a mug of hot apple cider to greet each other before entering the church for our music-making.

At 7:00pm, join us for music and singing – with masks on – at Old St Peter’s Church in Old Town Tacoma, 2910 N. Starr St., Tacoma, Wash.

See the Classical Tuesdays website for more.

For tickets:

Benefit tickets are $25, available at performance at 7:00pm – first 50 attendees, many have pre-registered at prryker@gmail.com

Make checks payable to: TNT/Classical Tuesdays

Ticket includes lovely cookies baked by Chris Reynolds and gift coupons from Old Town Tacoma businesses; our Thanks! to Old Town Wine Skins, Ginkgo Tasting Room, and Throwing Mud Gallery.

Please come prepared:

Welcome back! Come prepared to show proof of vaccination (a photo on your phone will do the trick) and wearing a mask.

A maximum of 50 guests will be seated in the pews, spread out at appropriate distance so we are all comfortable and confident of our health safety.

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *