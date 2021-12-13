Accordion & Sing-Along Benefit for Classical Tuesdays – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Accordion performed by Lyle Schaefer and a Seasonal Sing-Along!

Between 6:15 and 7:00pm, join us at the fire pit outside Old St Peter’s Church for a mug of hot apple cider to greet each other before entering the church for our music-making.

At 7:00pm, join us for music and singing – with masks on – at Old St Peter’s Church in Old Town Tacoma, 2910 N. Starr St., Tacoma, Wash.

See the Classical Tuesdays website for more.

For tickets:

Benefit tickets are $25, available at performance at 7:00pm – first 50 attendees, many have pre-registered at prryker@gmail.com

Make checks payable to: TNT/Classical Tuesdays

Ticket includes lovely cookies baked by Chris Reynolds and gift coupons from Old Town Tacoma businesses; our Thanks! to Old Town Wine Skins, Ginkgo Tasting Room, and Throwing Mud Gallery.

Please come prepared:

Welcome back! Come prepared to show proof of vaccination (a photo on your phone will do the trick) and wearing a mask.

A maximum of 50 guests will be seated in the pews, spread out at appropriate distance so we are all comfortable and confident of our health safety.