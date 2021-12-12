Current and Pre-College Students Invited to Financial Aid Completion Night at TCC – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

Register Now for Financial Aid Completion Night (Thursday, Dec. 16, 6-7:30 pm) at Tacoma Community College (TCC) Building 16 Room 108 and online.

The Financial Aid Completion Night is for current students and anyone considering attending TCC during the 2022-23 school year.

Registration: Register here.

Need help completing the FAFSA or WASFA? Bring your financial documents to campus and let TCC’s Outreach team help! This event is open to everyone, and parents are welcome. There will be a virtual option available.

Students completing the FAFSA should create their FSA ID before the event.