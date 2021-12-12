CPSD Promising Future: Melanie Pineda Barrera – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Lakeview Hope Academy fifth grader Melanie Pineda Barrera.

Her favorite subject is science. She enjoys learning about the body, and her goal is to become a health scientist. She wants to work on a cure for cancer so she can help people feel better and live long and healthy lives.

Outside of school, Melanie enjoys gardening and bird watching. She plants seeds and grows vegetables with her family that they use to make salsa and other foods. She loves reading about birds and often goes to the park to look for colorful birds.

“I really like seeing blue jays and American robins,” she said. “They are really cool and cute!”