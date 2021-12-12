Continued Acceleration Program Launches in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Washington Business Center, in partnership with the Economic Development Board (EDB) for Tacoma-Pierce County, has launched Continued Acceleration, a program ensuring ongoing support of Black, Indigenous, (and) People of Color (BIPOC)-owned small businesses graduating from regional accelerator programs. The program kicks off with events today and tomorrow at the Union Club, a local co-working space for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Tacoma, with a BIPOC Business Executive Roundtable and a panel of business service providers. Attendees will build upon their knowledge of business best practices, learn how to respond to a range of business challenges, and receive guidance on how to tap into business resources available to them throughout the region.

“Building on the work of our regional accelerator programs, Continued Acceleration helps our BIPOC-owned businesses navigate the complexities of establishing and expanding their business presence and leveraging market access opportunities in our region,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Continued Acceleration takes a multi-faceted, holistic approach to enhancing the knowledge and skills BIPOC-owned small businesses have already acquired, and positions them for long-term growth and success.”

Continued Acceleration Program highlights include direct outreach and 1:1 support at the local level for loans, grants, preparation of relief-assistance applications, technical assistance relating to financial proficiency, access to capital, contracting and procurement assistance, marketing, operations, business development, export and industry-specific training, and other areas. The program will also provide “fast track certification” support with hands-on training through the State of Washington’s Office of Women and Minority Business Enterprises (OMWBE).

Along with community development financial institutions across the region, other key partners include the University of Washington, the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Business Impact Northwest, Tabor 100, the National Development Council, and the City of Tacoma.

Embedded within the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department since September 2016, the MBDA Washington Business Center has served more than 580 established minority business enterprises owned by the following individuals or groups in the Pacific Northwest region: African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian and Pacific Islander Americans, Native Americans, Asian Indian Americans and Hasidic Jewish Americans.

For more information on the Continued Acceleration Program, visit mbda-tacoma.com. Questions about the program can be directed to Orlantha Coleman at ocoleman@cityoftacoma.org.

For information on MBDA Washington Business Center’s Coronavirus Response and Relief Program, visit mbda-tacoma.com/mbda-tacoma-launches-cares-act-program.