Slight and steady: 4-week moving average for regular initial claims increase, regular continued claims decrease – The Suburban Times

Washington State Employment Security Department announcement.

For the 4-week moving average ending Nov. 27, 2021, compared to the previous 4-week moving average ending Oct. 30:

Regular initial claims increased by 189 to a total of 5,461. The increase is likely due to seasonal layoffs, primarily in the construction and agriculture industries.

The increase is likely due to seasonal layoffs, primarily in the construction and agriculture industries. Regular continued claims decreased by 5,686 to a total of 45,162. The steady decrease over the past few months reflects improvement and recovery in the labor market, especially on the demand side as employers look to hold on to workers. This 4-week moving average for regular continued claims is the lowest since the start of the pandemic.

The 4-week moving average is designed to show trends over time. The data cover regular initial and regular continued claims for the weeks ending: Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20. 23 and Nov. 27. See the tables below.

Continued claims are the total of all weeks benefits were claimed. See a more detailed definition in the Data disclaimer and definitions section below.

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, 2021, ESD paid more than $77.5 million in regular benefit payments to over 46,554 thousand Washingtonians.

4-week summary of regular initial claims

By industry

Seasonal increases in layoffs in construction and farming, fishing and forestry occupations contributed to an increase of 189 regular initial claims over the previous 4-week average of regular initial claims in October 2021. Industry sectors experiencing the highest number of regular initial claims during the 4-week period ending Nov. 27, 2021, were:

Construction: 7,001.

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting: 1,995.

Manufacturing: 1,912.

Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services: 1,606.

Retail trade: 1,419.

By occupation

Seasonal increases in layoffs in construction and extraction occupations, and farming, fishing and forestry occupations contributed to an increase of 189 regular initial claims over the previous 4-week average of regular initial claims in October 2021. Occupations experiencing the highest number of regular initial claims during the 4-week period ending Nov. 27, 2021, were:

Construction and extraction occupations: 6,985.

Management occupations: 1,944.

Transportation and material moving occupations: 1,815.

Farming, fishing and forestry occupations: 1,750.

Office and administrative support occupations: 1,363.

By county

King County, the most populous county in the state, had the largest amount of regular initial claims, 3,627, for the 4-week period ending Nov. 27, 2021.

Other counties with the largest number of initial claims during the same 4-week period include: