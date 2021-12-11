Cornerstone of Communities: The St. Paul & Tacoma Lumber Company – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

Please join us IN PERSON at the Tacoma Historical Society Museum, 406 Tacoma Avenue South, for our Monday, December 13 (7 pm) meeting, which will feature guest speaker Clark McAbee. Admission is free, and you can enjoy our current exhibits while you visit.

The effect the St. Paul & Tacoma Lumber Company had on the city of Tacoma and surrounding communities during its 7 decades of operation cannot be understated. “St. Ole” as the loggers fondly referred to their company not only provided hundreds of good paying jobs in Tacoma but throughout Pierce County as well. Murray Morgan’s Mill on the Boot admirably chronicled the company’s corporate history. This presentation will spring board toward a more intimate view of both the sawmill workers and loggers. Drawing on the speaker’s 30 years of research, Camp 6 Museum volunteering, personal interviews and through extensive photos, Cornerstone of Communities will be a tribute to all the men and women who have been associated with the enterprise that made Tacoma a Timber Town.

With thanks to Tacoma Creates for support of our public programs.