Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed December 9 – The Suburban Times

On Dec. 9, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Nov. 16-29 is 278.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 5.9 per 100,000.
This week, we’re transitioning to a new reporting schedule and will only include case and hospitalization rates in this report.
Starting next week, we’ll begin reporting most COVID-19 data once a week. We organized it into 3 buckets:
- Tuesday: Cases, deaths, hospitalizations and demographics.
- Wednesday: Vaccines.
- Thursday: Outbreaks, including schools, businesses and long-term care facilities.
You’ll always be able to find M-F updates on Pierce County cases, hospitalizations and deaths on the state dashboard on our data page.
You can read more about these changes in our blog: It’s time to rethink how to best bring you relevant COVID-19 data.
