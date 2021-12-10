Home in Tacoma Phase 1 Adopted, Now Phase 2 Can Begin – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City Council voted to adopt Ordinance 28793 approving Phase 1 of the Home in Tacoma Project during its December 7 meeting.

The Council action changes Tacoma’s housing growth strategy from an emphasis on detached single-family houses to instead support a range of Missing Middle housing types in most Tacoma neighborhoods. The new policies call for strong design standards, limitations on the size and height of new buildings, steps to ensure that infrastructure needs are met, affordability and anti-displacement programs, and other actions to ensure that housing development meets multiple goals.

In addition, the Council action on Home in Tacoma Phase 1 adopts several changes to current housing rules to promote affordability and infill, as well as a Housing Action Plan to guide implementation efforts.

Council’s action on Home in Tacoma Phase 1 initiates the second phase of policy work and community engagement to develop zoning and standards to implement Tacoma’s new housing growth strategy. The City is now preparing a schedule and engagement strategy for Home in Tacoma Phase 2, which will begin in early 2022.

For more information about Home in Tacoma, visit cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma.